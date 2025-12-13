Christmas decorations stolen from award-winning Windcrest home display

WINDCREST, Texas – Decorations from an award-winning holiday home display were stolen, worth hundreds of dollars.

Lourdes Hernandez, a single mother of two, discovered that thieves had taken an inflatable arch and numerous candy canes from her display, which just earned Windcrest’s “Most Welcoming Home” award.

“It really, really crushed me. My heart just shattered inside, like it burns,” Hernandez said. “It’s not about the money. It’s about the memories that I’m giving my kids.”

The theft, captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera, showed a pickup truck pulling up to the display.

“They came up and they parked right in front of the inflatable,” Hernandez said. “They were taking pictures and you just see them loading up.”

For Hernandez, the display represents a promise made to her children after her husband’s death.

Following a visit to a decorated neighborhood in California, she had told her children, “One day we’re gonna live in a neighborhood like this. And if we don’t, I’m gonna make the house like this.”

For the past five years, since moving to Windcrest, Hernandez has invested hundreds of dollars and countless hours creating elaborate Christmas displays to keep that promise.

Despite initial hesitation about continuing her Christmas tradition after the theft, Hernandez found renewed spirit through community support.

Neighbors and friends donated decorations to help rebuild her display.

“Love. Really love,” Hernandez said of the community’s response. “You just gotta rebuild. You gotta let the negative out and bring in the positive.”

The Windcrest Police Department has activated its special “Grinch Unit” to investigate the theft. It said it has also increased patrols in the area during the holiday season.

Hernandez continues to rebuild her display and welcomes visitors to view her Christmas decorations on Spaceway Drive in Windcrest.

