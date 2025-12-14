Bicyclist critically injured in suspected DWI crash on West Side, SAPD says

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a driver suspected of intoxication on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A police preliminary report states the driver, a 54-year-old man, was traveling northeast on Frio City Road when he struck a 48-year-old man riding a bicycle in front of him.

The crash caused life-threatening injuries to the bicyclist, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, rendered aid and cooperated with investigators, the report states.

Further investigation revealed the driver was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

