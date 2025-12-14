Skip to main content
Bicyclist critically injured in suspected DWI crash on West Side, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Frio City Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a driver suspected of intoxication on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

A police preliminary report states the driver, a 54-year-old man, was traveling northeast on Frio City Road when he struck a 48-year-old man riding a bicycle in front of him.

The crash caused life-threatening injuries to the bicyclist, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, rendered aid and cooperated with investigators, the report states.

Further investigation revealed the driver was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

