New Braunfels man accused of murder after 2024 fentanyl overdose, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels man is charged with murder in connection with an almost two-year-old fatal fentanyl overdose, according to a police department statement.

Sage Alexander Sandoval, 24, faces the charge in connection with 20-year-old Caleb Freeman’s overdose death in March 2024, police said.

New Braunfels police said a follow-up investigation identified Sandoval as a possible suspect, according to the statement.

After speaking with people involved with the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Sandoval.

The warrant was served on Feb. 6 at the Comal County jail, where Sandoval was in custody on unrelated charges, police said.

Sandoval’s bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge.

A City of New Braunfels spokesperson did not return an email asking what prompted the follow-up investigation. This story will be updated when we receive more information.

