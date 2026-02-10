Man convicted of capital murder after 5+ hours of jury deliberations, sentenced to life in prison

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – After five days in court, a Bexar County grand jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon for a man charged in connection with a 2022 capital murder case.

Jurors convicted Frank Falcon, 47, in the shooting death of his mother, Linda Webster.

Because of his conviction, Falcon, whose trial began Feb. 3, was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last week, jurors were shown body camera video and heard testimony that prosecutors said strengthened their case against Falcon.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call around 2 a.m. on July 14, 2022, to a home in the 300 block of Gillette Boulevard, which is located near Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

In addition to shooting his mother, Falcon also shot and wounded his 64-year-old stepfather, Mark Webster, while his 9-year-old daughter was also inside the home, according to a San Antonio Police Department report at the time.

Prosecutors alleged that Falcon was being evicted in July 2022 for failing to pay property taxes on the residence the couple allowed him to live in.

Mark Webster, who was grazed in the head by a bullet and rushed to a local hospital for further treatment, survived his injuries.

“Justice demanded a verdict that truly reflected the loss and trauma inflicted upon this family, and we are grateful the jury agreed with our pursuit of accountability,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release. “We hope today’s outcome brings some measure of peace to those impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

