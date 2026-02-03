Skip to main content
Local News

After years of delays, trial for man accused in 2022 capital murder begins in Bexar County

Court proceedings are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Frank Falcon was originally charged with the 2022 capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with fatally shooting his mother and wounding his stepfather. Court records show the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed in October 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The capital murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing his mother nearly four years ago is officially underway Tuesday inside a Bexar County courtroom.

San Antonio police took Frank Falcon, who was 44 at the time of the July 14, 2022, shooting, into custody in connection with the shooting death of his mother.

Falcon’s capital murder trial is being presided by Judge Benjamin Robertson inside Bexar County’s 226th Criminal District Court.

Officer were dispatched on a shooting call at approximately 2 a.m. on July 14, 2022, to a home in the 300 block of Gillette Boulevard, which is located near from Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

According to an SAPD report at the time, Falcon also shot and wounded his 64-year-old stepfather while his 9-year-old daughter was also inside the home. The 64-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said Falcon, who is now 47, fled in a gray vehicle but was eventually caught by officers at a home where he was recently evicted.

At the time, Falcon was charged with capital murder as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his stepfather’s injuries.

However, according to Bexar County court records, Falcon’s aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed in October 2022.

