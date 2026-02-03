San Antonio man gets 20-year sentence in plea deal for 2023 deadly carjacking

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man originally accused in a deadly San Antonio carjacking that led to a double homicide has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he accepted a plea deal.

Daquan Ruffin was sentenced after prosecutors dismissed a murder charge and proceeded only on an aggravated robbery conviction tied to the August 2023 killing of Ricardo De La Fuente, according to statements made in court. The case initially was filed as capital murder before its reduction.

Vanessa Trevino, De La Fuente’s mother, addressed the court and spoke directly about the impact of her son’s death.

“Y’all came and took his life over a car, but not only did you take his life, you took mine, too,” Trevino said.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies previously said Ruffin and two other people confronted De La Fuente and a friend in an attempt to steal a vehicle.

The encounter escalated into gunfire between the two groups, leaving De La Fuente dead. One of Ruffin’s friends also was killed, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In explaining the plea deal, prosecutors said Ruffin signed a cooperation agreement to testify against Anthony Watson Jr., who they identified as the shooter. Prosecutors said that cooperation helped secure a 45-year sentence for Watson in December.

Since his arrest in the carjacking case, Ruffin was also arrested on another allegation. He was taken into custody on Jan. 25, on an assault on a public servant charge.

However, that charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to statements in court.

Trevino said she was aware a plea deal was being offered but told the court that no outcome could erase her loss.

“Our life will never be the same,” Trevino said. “Justice still doesn’t bring my son back.”

