Floresville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, DOJ says

The U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Texas located in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A Floresville man will spend the next decade in a federal prison after he was convicted on multiple child pornography charges.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release, Nathan Corey Van Zandt, 47, used software “to find and download” images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Recommended Videos

After the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s Homeland Security Investigations seized his cellphone and laptop in 2024, investigators said they found more than 6,000 child sex abuse images on his phone as well as an additional 9,000 child sex abuse images and 400 videos depicting child sexual abuse on his laptop, the DOJ said.

In March 2024, Van Zandt was arrested and charged with one count of receipt of child pornography, along with another count of child pornography possession. He pleaded guilty on the receipt charge in August 2025, the news release stated.

Court documents indicate that Van Zandt is also required to pay $90,000 in restitution to 18 victims.

In addition, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery sentenced Van Zandt to 10 years of supervised release and required him to register as a sex offender, the DOJ said.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: