Man detained after stabbing woman on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was detained after he was accused of stabbing a woman on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a disturbance involving family members in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road.

SAPD said the man fled the scene after stabbing the 56-year-old woman, but officers were able to detain him nearby.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

