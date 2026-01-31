Skip to main content
Man detained after stabbing woman on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Stabbing happened Saturday afternoon in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a disturbance involving family members in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was detained after he was accused of stabbing a woman on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a disturbance involving family members in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road.

SAPD said the man fled the scene after stabbing the 56-year-old woman, but officers were able to detain him nearby.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

