Affidavit: Man accused of shooting 10-year-old during road rage fired gun with daughter in vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl during a road rage incident on the Northwest Side fired the gun while his daughter was in the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bryan Arceo, 41, allegedly fired a handgun from his vehicle at a family van carrying a father, mother and their 10-year-old daughter near Timberhill Drive and Wurzbach Road on Friday.

The affidavit states that Arceo’s ex-wife reported she and her daughter were passengers in his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Arceo, who was driving a gray Nissan Murano, backed out of a private driveway in the 4300 block of Timber Hill. The affidavit says he cut off the family’s vehicle as they traveled southbound on Timberhill, approaching Wurzbach Road.

The mother honked her horn at Arceo. The affidavit states he brake-checked her vehicle, then pulled alongside at a red light, where the mother said he pointed a handgun at her.

The mother turned right and sped up as she heard a loud “pop,” the document states. The father, who was in the passenger seat, told investigators he smelled gunpowder.

The 10-year-old girl in the back right seat told her parents she was shot, the affidavit states. Officers found a live 9mm round at the scene of the shooting.

Arceo made an illegal turn and ended up behind the family’s vehicle. The family followed the suspect for several blocks before Arceo stopped and exited his vehicle holding a handgun, the document states. The family then drove around the vehicle and fled the area.

Both the mother and father told investigators that Arceo was alone in the front seat.

The affidavit states that Arceo’s ex-wife, who was in the vehicle with him at the time, told police she saw him point the gun at the family’s van and rack the slide before firing.

“She (Arceo’s ex-wife) looked away and heard a pop,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Arceo’s ex-wife was dropped off at her workplace. Surveillance footage also shows Arceo dropping off the child at a nearby school shortly after the shooting.

Arceo’s ex-wife also confirmed to authorities that Arceo carries a silver and black handgun.

Arceo was taken into custody and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday afternoon.

Court records show Arceo is facing the following four charges:

3 counts of aggravated assault for recklessly discharging a firearm, which is considered a first-degree felony

1 count of child endangerment, which is considered a state jail felony

