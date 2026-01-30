SAPD: Girl, 10, hospitalized in critical condition after road rage shooting on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 10-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after a road rage shooting early Friday.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Timberhill Drive.

SAPD said a vehicle with a father, mother and a 10-year-old girl inside was shot at once as they attempted to turn onto Wurzbach Road.

The girl was struck by the bullet in her stomach area while sitting in the backseat, police said.

A preliminary report said the girl’s mother told officers that she was driving southbound on Timberhill Drive when the alleged shooter backed out of a driveway “aggressively.”

The mother honked at the vehicle, and the suspect started shooting, according to police.

The girl’s father told KSAT that he did not realize someone had shot at them until he smelled gunpowder.

After the shooting, SAPD said that one of the parents attempted to drive the girl to a local hospital.

However, the family spotted the shooter’s vehicle again on the road.

Police stated that the shooter exited his vehicle at some point and approached the family’s car with a gun, but they were able to drive away.

The parent later stopped their vehicle at a business, located in the 2500 block of Bandera Road, before the girl was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are still in the process of searching for the alleged shooter, according to police.

“We do have a good suspect in mind at this point, but we are still investigating whether that’s the person were looking for or not,” SAPD said, in part. “Homicide will be following up on that.”

The girl may have been heading to school, as there was a backpack in the vehicle, SAPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.