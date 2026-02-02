Man pistol-whipped, shot during West Side robbery, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man was pistol-whipped and shot during a robbery on the West Side over the weekend, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Potosi Street, which is not far from Southwest 21st Street.

Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man told police he was walking near the intersection of Tampico and Southwest 21st streets when a black sedan pulled up alongside him.

A passenger in the vehicle allegedly yelled at the man to put his hands in the air. The passenger then pistol-whipped the man, who fell to the ground, a SAPD preliminary report said Monday.

The passenger then took the man’s phone and shot him at least once before fleeing the scene in the black sedan, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

SAPD said no arrests have been made, and its investigation is ongoing.

