Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of intoxication manslaughter and several other charges in connection with a crash in a parking lot north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Jonathon Perez, 36, is also charged with collision involving death and collision involving serious bodily injury, SAPD said in a Monday preliminary report.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near San Pedro Avenue and West Laurel Street.

Police said two pedestrians, a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, were walking in a parking lot when a disturbance involving Perez began.

At some point, Perez got into his vehicle and “rapidly drove out” of the parking lot, striking both pedestrians, SAPD said. Perez fled the scene without rendering aid to either victim.

SAPD’s Monday report identified the 37-year-old victim as Bryan Brown. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers located Perez nearby, who was evaluated and found to be intoxicated, according to police.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

