SAPD: Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after crash kills one, injures another north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested after allegedly striking two pedestrians in a parking lot north of downtown, killing one and critically injuring the other, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near San Pedro Avenue and West Laurel Street.

Police said the two pedestrians, a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, were walking in a parking lot when a disturbance involving the driver occurred.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, got into his vehicle and “rapidly drove out” of the parking lot, striking both pedestrians, SAPD said. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid to them.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers located the driver nearby, who was evaluated and found to be intoxicated, police said.

SAPD said the driver was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, collision involving death and collision involving serious bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

