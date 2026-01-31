Wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash on Interstate 35, SAPD says

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was killed after a head-on crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.



Police said the man, believed to be between 30 and 40, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man.

The wrong-way driver’s vehicle went airborne after the collision and struck an 18-wheeler, SAPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was not hurt.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

