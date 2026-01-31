17-year-old in critical condition following Southwest Side shooting, SAPD says Police say victim gave conflicting information regarding details of the shooting San Antonio Police respond to a Southwest Side shooting on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Ricardo Moreno, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in a Southwest Side neighborhood, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The 17-year-old told officers he was shot in the lower leg while walking down the street in the 200 block of Whitewood Drive, near Kelly Field.
The teen told police that he ran through an apartment complex to a family member’s residence, according to police.
However, an SAPD officer at the scene said shell casings were found in a parking lot and that the victim was not forthcoming with other information about any potential shooters.
There were no weapons recovered, and police said it does not have any potential suspects due to a lack of information.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
