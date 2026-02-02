2 injured after head-on crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Two people suffered injuries after a head-on crash around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Hausman Road on Sunday, Feb. 2.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Hausman Road, between Babcock Road and Kyle Seale Parkway.

Not much is known about what led up to the crash; however, it involved two vehicles.

Firefighters had to cut up one of the vehicles, driven by a man believed to be in his 30s, to get him out, SAPD said.

Both the man and the other driver, a woman believed to be in her 20s, were taken to the hospital with some injuries. Both were in stable condition, police said.

An officer at the scene said no charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

