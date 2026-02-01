No injuries after car crashes into North Side mattress store, SAPD says

A sedan was towed from a North Side Mattress Firm after it crashed into the front of the building on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. The San Antonio Fire Department said the building remains structurally sound.

SAN ANTONIO – No one was injured after a sedan crashed into the front of a North Side mattress store Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The driver drove into the front of a Mattress Firm at Vineyard Shopping Center, in the 1200 block of N Loop 1604 W, around 2:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

People were inside the store at the time of the crash, police said, but no one was injured. Police said the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

While the building suffered some damage, the San Antonio Fire Department cleared the building as structurally safe.

The store will close for the day, police said, given the circumstances. It is unclear whether it will reopen Monday.

Read also: