Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Interstate 37, SAPD says
Driver also allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle before fleeing again, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a pickup truck driver crashed into his vehicle on Interstate 37 and fled the scene, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of I-37 southbound.
Police said the Dodge Ram pickup driver struck a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man. The truck driver then allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle before fleeing without stopping to help.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said when found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury and collision involving damage to vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
