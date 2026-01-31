Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Interstate 37, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a pickup truck driver crashed into his vehicle on Interstate 37 and fled the scene, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of I-37 southbound.

Police said the Dodge Ram pickup driver struck a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man. The truck driver then allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle before fleeing without stopping to help.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said when found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury and collision involving damage to vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

