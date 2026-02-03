Skip to main content
Local News

Trial begins for man accused in 2023 murder of Uber driver on Northeast Side

Dominique Croom allegedly shot and killed Robert Diaz on March 9, 2023

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Dominique Dashon Croom, 30, has been taken into police custody. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A trial started on Tuesday for a man accused in connection with the alleged murder of an Uber driver several years ago.

Dominique Croom, 33, was taken into custody for the murder on March 16, 2023, court records show.

Croom was later booked into the Bexar County jail on a $200,000 bond, records show.

Croom is accused of shooting Robert Diaz, 37, multiple times, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

BACKGROUND

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on March 9, 2023, near the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive.

Diaz was later found unresponsive in his vehicle and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died, the affidavit states.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Diaz was working as an Uber driver when he was shot while taking Croom to a location.

A police report states that people in the area heard several gunshots and saw a person running away from the Diaz’s vehicle.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing video evidence, officers located and arrested Croom.

