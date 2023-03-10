73º

Man found unresponsive, dies after police respond to shooting on Northeast Side

Police searched for person who ran away from the scene

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

San Antonio police say a man was killed on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Gibbs-Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was killed inside his vehicle on the Northeast Side on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. at Gibbs-Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive, near Rittiman Road.

A man, 37, was found unresponsive in his vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not say if he died from gunshot wounds.

According to a preliminary report, people in the area heard several gunshots and saw a person running away from the victim’s vehicle.

Police searched for that person, but did not find them. The relationship between that person and the victim is unknown at this time.

The victim’s name has also not been released.

