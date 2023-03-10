Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing vehicle with children inside, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained on suspicion of DWI after he crashed his car into another vehicle late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Hortencia Street, not far from Maridel Avenue and West Commerce Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was driving on Hortencia Street and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection with Maridel Avenue.

Police said man detained had two young children in the car and the other vehicle had a man and woman inside. There were no reports of any injuries.

SAPD said the driver with the children was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.