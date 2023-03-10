73º

San Antonio police working to solve mysterious murder of man found on city’s Northeast Side

Victim found on Gibbs-Sprawl Road near Castle Cross

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to solve the mysterious murder of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in his car on the city’s Northeast Side.

They say several people reported hearing gunshots in the area of Gibbs-Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers who were called to the scene found the victim, a 37-year-old man, inside his car near the intersection.

A police report released Friday morning said the victim had been shot and that he died later at a hospital.

The report said that officers spoke to several people who told them after hearing gunshots, they noticed a man running from the victim’s car.

Police searched the area, but did not find the shooter.

They say they do not know the motive for the shooting or what the relationship was between the killer and victim.

