Man kills his mother, wounds his step-father in shooting at South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded his step-father inside a South Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 340 block of Gillette Boulevard, not far from Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man in his 40s shot and killed his mother and wounded his step-father while his 9-year-old daughter was also inside the home.

Police said the man fled in a gray vehicle, but was eventually caught by officers at a home where he was recently evicted.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The step-father, a man in his 60s, was taken to an area hospital after being grazed in the head. He’s expected to recover. The man’s mother, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Authorities say the man’s daughter lived at the home with the grandparents. She was not hurt in the incident. The man in custody has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.