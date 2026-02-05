Surviving stepfather identifies son as shooter in Bexar County capital murder trial

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Jurors in the trial of Frank Falcon were shown body-camera video and heard testimony Wednesday that prosecutors said strengthens their case against the defendant accused of killing his mother and wounding his stepfather nearly four full years ago.

Falcon, 47, has been charged with fatally shooting his mother, Linda Webster, and injuring his stepfather, Mark Webster, after allegedly breaking into their home during the early morning hours of July 14, 2022. Falcon is facing a capital murder charge in connection with Linda Webster’s death.

Prosecutors allege Falcon was being evicted for failing to pay property taxes on the residence the couple allowed him to live in.

One of the most significant moments for jurors came through body-camera footage from a responding officer. In the video, Mark Webster, who survived the shooting, identified Falcon as the shooter.

“I think it was Frank Falcon, my stepson,” Webster was heard saying in the recording played in court.

Webster also told officers where Falcon lived. Police testified they later located Falcon outside a vehicle near that residence.

An officer, who took the stand Wednesday, said Falcon’s appearance at the time of his arrest stood out.

“What stood out was he had black latex gloves on,” the officer told the court.

Jurors were also shown evidence related to Falcon’s arrest, which included testimony that he initially fled from officers and was tased before he was taken into custody.

The officer said Falcon was no longer wearing the gloves once he was arrested, but they were later found on the ground. Falcon’s gloves were also shown to the jury.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue Thursday afternoon.

If found guilty, Falcon would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

