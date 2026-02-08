1 person dead after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say Shooting happened Sunday morning in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.
The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue.
An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT there was one gunshot victim.
KSAT has reached out to SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department for more information, but has not heard back as of Sunday afternoon.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships ▶ 0:30 San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event ▶ 0:36 More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue ▶ 1:53 Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio ▶ 1:59 South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later ▶ 1:26 Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges ▶ 1:11 San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim ▶ 1:12 TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ▶ 2:01 Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside ▶ 0:28 ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. ▶ 1:19 A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! ▶ 1:00 Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ▶ 0:46 Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms ▶ 1:33 ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day ▶ 0:46 GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting ▶ 1:10 Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex ▶ 1:57 Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates ▶ 0:55 How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven ▶ 0:16 Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same ▶ 0:28 Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use ▶ 1:32 Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends ▶ 0:48 When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby ▶ 1:30 Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby Previous photo Next photo