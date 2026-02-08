1 person dead after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.

The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT there was one gunshot victim.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department for more information, but has not heard back as of Sunday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

