Local News

2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near East Side corner store, SAPD says

Shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, near Rigsby Avenue

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

San Antonio police investigating a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, near Rigsby Avenue, on Sunday, Feb. 7. (Jarryd Luna, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Saturday evening on the East Side, according to a San Antonio police sergeant.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, near Rigsby Avenue.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said two people in a white truck were stopped at the intersection when shots were fired from another vehicle nearby.

The truck then crashed into a concrete wall near the intersection.

Police said the alleged shooter fled from the scene, but vehicle information was not immediately available.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a possible gunshot wound. The severity of the injury was considered life-threatening, the sergeant said.

Officers located the passenger in an alleyway nearby, suffering injuries consistent with the crash. They did not appear to be shot, police said, and were also taken to the hospital.

The sergeant said police were working to get nearby surveillance video to assist with their investigation.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

