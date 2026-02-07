SAPD searching for 3 suspects in aggravated robbery of teens on West Side

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in the aggravated robbery of two teens on the West Side.

An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were walking early Saturday morning in a parking lot near the 8300 block of Potranco Road, police said, when they were approached by a red Dodge Charger.

Two people exited the vehicle, pointing firearms at the teens and demanding their “property,” the department said. A third person stayed in the vehicle, pointing a weapon at the teens.

The teenagers handed over their belongings, and the suspects fled before police arrived to the scene.

SAPD said no apprehensions have been made, and it remains an ongoing case.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

