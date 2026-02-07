Woman arrested, accused of murdering boyfriend in China Grove, affidavit says

CHINA GROVE, Texas – A woman was arrested after allegedly murdering her boyfriend in China Grove, according to an arrest affidavit.

Abigail Marie Molina, 32, was arrested on charges of murder, theft valued $2,500-$29,999 and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Gilbert Parker.

Parker, 64, was found lying unconscious and partially naked on Jan. 18 at the Old Path Baptist Church in China Grove.

The affidavit states Parker was “covered in what appeared to be dried blood in a tool shed that was fabricated to be his living quarters.”

Multiple bloodstains were found in the garden shed, along with clothing and two recliners with apparent blood stains, the affidavit states.

Parker was in and out of consciousness and unable to communicate, according to the affidavit. Witnesses administered aid and contacted EMS and the China Grove Police Department.

Parker was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, but his condition deteriorated, according to the affidavit. He was transferred to another San Antonio hospital, where he died from his injuries on Jan. 20.

An autopsy found Parker had multiple lacerations on his head, with one injury fracturing the skull bone and causing bleeding within the brain, according to the affidavit. Investigators noted the injury was consistent with a possible blunt stabbing tool.

On Jan. 19, Molina contacted China Grove police, “stating that she had nothing to hide and that it was an act of self-defense regarding an altercation that led to Parker’s hospitalization,” the affidavit states.

During the investigation, police found that Parker’s cellphone, wallet and 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck were missing. According to the affidavit, Parker had been living out of the shed and the truck.

Investigators learned that church parishioners went into the crime scene and threw away drug evidence and cleaned up blood and other property that belonged to Parker, according to the affidavit.

Evidence was recovered during a search of the property and trash recovery, the affidavit states, including drugs, paraphernalia and bloody clothing.

After Parker’s death, a friend informed authorities that Parker was recently in a relationship with Molina, and that they “seemed to be in different places in the relationship, and that Parker was more involved and possessive,” the affidavit states.

Parker and Molina had engaged in past verbal altercations, according to the friend.

A license plate reader flagged Parker’s pickup truck on Jan. 20 near FM 1518 and Lower Seguin Road, which was near the home of Molina’s close friend, according to the affidavit.

Molina allegedly tried to spray paint and sand the vehicle, the affidavit states, and took it to a car wash to detail the interior and remove blood stains.

The lack of defense wounds on Parker, his missing property and the self-defense statement from Molina led investigators to consider her as a suspect in Parker’s death, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with investigators, Molina “gave vague and scattered details regarding her relationship with Parker,” the affidavit states.

Molina said she had last seen Parker on Jan. 13 at a local smoke shop, where the two had a verbal and physical altercation, which she refused to discuss in detail, the affidavit states.

Investigators noted Molina was “overly nervous” and denied ever visiting Parker’s residence until a consent hair and buccal swab was obtained.

“She then backpedaled, stating that she had been there ‘once’ and had only slept,” the affidavit states. Molina said the visit took place “well before” the altercation at the smoke shop.

Receipts from Jan. 13 and witness testimony stated a specific vape was purchased that day, which was determined to be the same vape found at the crime scene, according to the affidavit. Hair fibers matching Molina’s were also recovered.

The affidavit states Molina refused to let investigators look through her cellphone.

On Feb. 1, a San Antonio Police Department homicide detective received a call from someone who said their cousin had dated Molina. The caller said the fight at the smoke shop escalated with Molina killing Parker, which matched investigators’ timeline, according to the affidavit.

The next day, the affidavit states another caller informed authorities that the weapon used in Parker’s death was discarded in a stormwater drainage culvert near the 2000 block of Jupe Drive, on San Antonio’s East Side. Inside the drainage, investigators found a construction hammer with a claw missing.

The claw remaining on the hammer was consistent with Parker’s skull injury, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also interviewed Molina’s ex-boyfriend, who said Molina had called him on Jan. 15 crying and asking for help.

“Molina described being hit by Parker and ‘blacking out,’ and hitting him with the hammer repeatedly,” according to the affidavit. Molina also allegedly admitted to washing blood off her clothes.

Molina then used Parker’s vehicle to travel to Houston, where she sold it for $300, the affidavit states.

The ex-boyfriend said he and Molina had broken off their relationship due to Molina assaulting him, noting an injury he was able to show investigators, according to the affidavit.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Molina, and she was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday.

