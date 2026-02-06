Affidavit: 4 arrested after stealing laptops, keyboards from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office vehicles

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Four people are accused of stealing items from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lorenzo Deleon, Michael A. Garcia, Vincent “Koko” Limon and Jennifer Pena-Soledad were arrested this week on charges of theft ($2,500-$30,000) and engaging in organized criminal activity, jail records show.

Recommended Videos

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was dispatched for a reported vehicle burglary at Bexar County Fleet Maintenance, located in the 4000 block of Interstate 35 North.

Seven vehicles were burglarized, the affidavit states. Laptops, keyboards and a laptop bracket were among the items missing.

According to the affidavit, an investigator was informed that a San Antonio Police Department officer was with a male who said he was in possession of items that were “stolen from a cop car.” Police identified the items as belonging to the sheriff’s office.

An investigator spoke to the male, who said he obtained the items from a table at Garcia’s residence, according to the affidavit. The male also said there was a box of road flares on the table he did not take.

Deputies went to Garcia’s residence, where they found a computer bracket and keyboard in the living room, the affidavit states. A search warrant was executed, and the bracket and keyboard were recovered.

In an interview with investigators, Garcia admitted to taking a laptop, laptop brackets and an orange Echo backpack leaf blower from the Bexar County Fleet Maintenance, according to the affidavit.

Garcia also informed investigators that Limon and Pena-Soledad were in the vehicle at the time of the burglary. According to the affidavit, Limon and Pena-Soledad are in a relationship.

During the investigation, neighbors also saw a vehicle at Garcia’s home that was later linked to Deleon. Deleon was interviewed and admitted to picking up Garcia and attempting to sell the items together, the affidavit states.

A search warrant was conducted at a house in the 200 block of Linda Lou Drive on the South Side. According to the affidavit, the leaf blower was recovered in the garage, and several family members of Limon were present, along with Pena-Soledad.

An investigator spoke to Pena-Soledad at the home and Limon over FaceTime, informing them that someone had taken Bexar County property. In response, Limon said someone approached them the day before trying to sell police lights, a computer and a scanner, the affidavit states.

The investigator determined the statement to be false since the burglary happened that day. According to the affidavit, the investigator also noted that Limon named specific items that had been taken, despite the investigator only mentioning “Bexar County property.”

Investigators determined Pena-Soledad and Limon accompanied Garcia to commit the theft, the affidavit states.

Pena-Soledad and Limon were both released on bond, jail records show.

Read also: