At least 2 shot after fight spills into parking lot of East Side bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – At least two people were shot after a fight inside an East Side bar spilled into the parking lot, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 800 block of Austin Street, not far from the Interstate 35 frontage road.

According to SAPD, the fight began inside the bar and moved into the bar’s parking lot. At some point during the fight, someone began shooting.

At least two people were hit by the gunfire, including a man in his 20s, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said another man was possibly grazed in the neck by a bullet. The man drove to Kirby for help and was later hospitalized, police said.

Detectives are still investigating. Information on a possible suspect was not available

