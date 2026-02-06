Skip to main content
Clear icon
47º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will

Local News

At least 2 shot after fight spills into parking lot of East Side bar, SAPD says

Shooting happened in the 800 block of Austin Street around 2:25 a.m.

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – At least two people were shot after a fight inside an East Side bar spilled into the parking lot, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 800 block of Austin Street, not far from the Interstate 35 frontage road.

According to SAPD, the fight began inside the bar and moved into the bar’s parking lot. At some point during the fight, someone began shooting.

At least two people were hit by the gunfire, including a man in his 20s, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said another man was possibly grazed in the neck by a bullet. The man drove to Kirby for help and was later hospitalized, police said.

Detectives are still investigating. Information on a possible suspect was not available

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos