2 detained after woman shot at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were detained for further questioning after a woman was shot at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the complex at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410, located near Wurzbach Road.

The woman told police officers that the shooting took place during a home invasion. However, SAPD said its investigation does not support the woman’s claim.

Police said the woman, who’s believed to be in her 50s, was later taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Her injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

SAPD said its officers are waiting for the department’s Homicide Unit to arrive at the scene to search the woman’s apartment, as well as her mother’s apartment a few doors down.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

