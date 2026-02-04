2 detained after woman shot at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two people were detained for further questioning after a woman was shot at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the complex at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410, located near Wurzbach Road.
The woman told police officers that the shooting took place during a home invasion. However, SAPD said its investigation does not support the woman’s claim.
Police said the woman, who’s believed to be in her 50s, was later taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.
Her injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police.
SAPD said its officers are waiting for the department’s Homicide Unit to arrive at the scene to search the woman’s apartment, as well as her mother’s apartment a few doors down.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same ▶ 0:28 Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use ▶ 1:32 Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends ▶ 0:48 When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby ▶ 1:30 Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 0:51 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side ▶ 0:55 Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse ▶ 1:13 Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs ▶ 0:59 North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students ▶ 0:59 Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times ▶ 1:24 Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding ▶ 1:15 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times ▶ 0:37 VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 1:35 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories ▶ 1:01 Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 ▶ 0:50 Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse ▶ 1:03 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less Previous photo Next photo