BCSO: Man accused of evading arrest after multiple burglaries in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies during an investigation into multiple burglaries in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emiliano De La Garza, 20, faces the following charges, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office:

Burglary of a habitation

Evading arrest or detention on foot

Theft of mail

Theft of property

Deputies responded around 4 p.m. Monday to reports of a burglary in the 14000 block of Guadalupe Pass. BCSO said witnesses also reported seeing a man jumping fences in the area.

The sheriff’s office said De La Garza was seen leaving a tote bag at one location and carrying an item believed to be stolen from a nearby residence.

Deputies confirmed a burglary at one residence where a tablet and jewelry were reported stolen, BCSO said. De La Garza was later found in possession of the stolen tablet and other items.

When deputies made contact with De La Garza and told him he was being detained, BCSO said he pulled away, jumped a fence and fled on foot.

De La Garza was later arrested at the intersection of Galm Road and Nueces Path, BCSO said.

Surveillance footage also showed De La Garza taking a bicycle from outside another home, along with a stolen package found in his bag, the sheriff’s office said.

De La Garza was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday with a bond set at $60,000, the sheriff’s office said.

