Man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance that prompted CLEAR Alert, Kerrville police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department said a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a woman’s disappearance that prompted a CLEAR Alert Tuesday morning.

Anthony Harwell was taken into custody on an aggravated kidnapping charge, according to police. He was later booked into the Burleson County jail where he is being held at this time.

Officers had responded to a call for a kidnapping that happened in a parking garage around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Water Street.

A witness told police officers that they brought the woman, 38-year-old April Whitley, to meet with Harwell in hopes of recovering her “personal property.”

However, police said that Harwell allegedly forced Whitley into his vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

As a result, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a CLEAR Alert to help locate Whitley.

Officers then notified other law enforcement agencies in the area and attempted to find Harwell’s vehicle, the department said.

Harwell’s vehicle was later found parked at a residence in Somerville, which is nearly 200 miles east of Kerrville. Police said the Texas Rangers “coordinated a law enforcement response” and arrested Harwell without further incident.

Whitley was found safely, and the CLEAR Alert was discontinued just before noon Tuesday.

