Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident
New Texas SNAP work rule requires recipients to work, document hours to keep benefits
Texas jails have more than 400 pregnant inmates monthly. The state is trying to understand what happens to them.
Highway 46 safety concerns push New Braunfels family to homeschool child

Local News

Man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance that prompted CLEAR Alert, Kerrville police say

Police: Anthony Harwell was taken into custody for aggravated kidnapping

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Anthony Harwell was booked into the Burleson County jail. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department said a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a woman’s disappearance that prompted a CLEAR Alert Tuesday morning.

Anthony Harwell was taken into custody on an aggravated kidnapping charge, according to police. He was later booked into the Burleson County jail where he is being held at this time.

Recommended Videos

Officers had responded to a call for a kidnapping that happened in a parking garage around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Water Street.

A witness told police officers that they brought the woman, 38-year-old April Whitley, to meet with Harwell in hopes of recovering her “personal property.”

However, police said that Harwell allegedly forced Whitley into his vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

As a result, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a CLEAR Alert to help locate Whitley.

Officers then notified other law enforcement agencies in the area and attempted to find Harwell’s vehicle, the department said.

Harwell’s vehicle was later found parked at a residence in Somerville, which is nearly 200 miles east of Kerrville. Police said the Texas Rangers “coordinated a law enforcement response” and arrested Harwell without further incident.

Whitley was found safely, and the CLEAR Alert was discontinued just before noon Tuesday.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos