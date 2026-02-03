CLEAR Alert issued for missing woman last seen in downtown Kerrville

April Whitley is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing woman last seen on Sunday night.

April Whitley, 38, was last seen around 9:51 p.m. in the 200 block of Clay Street near Main Street and Sidney Baker Street, DPS said.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

At the time of her disappearance, the department said Whitley was wearing a white-and-pink sweater, blue jeans and open-toe shoes.

Additionally, authorities are looking for 35-year-old Anthony Harwell, with whom Whitley was last seen.

35-year-old Anthony Harwell (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 190 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, DPS said.

Harwell was last seen wearing a white-and-black hat, a black-and-white jacket, blue jeans, and boots.

Authorities are looking for a white 2006 Honda Civic in connection with Whitley’s disappearance. It has a Texas license plate with a license number of CSY9006.

The vehicle is damaged on the right quarter panel.

A white 2006 Honda Civic with damage to the right side. (Copyright 2026 by DPS - All rights reserved.)

If you see Whitley, Harwell, or the Honda Civic, contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181. You can also call 911.

