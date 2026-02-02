More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident

SAN ANTONIO – Two more San Antonio police officers have been suspended for their roles in a June 2025 use of force incident, discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Officer Yousif Abdullah was given a 30-day suspension in early December, after internal affairs investigators determined he fired two non-lethal projectiles at a suspect who was seated in a walkway with his hands out in front of him.

Abdullah, a five-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, was originally given a contemplated indefinite suspension for the June incident.

A second officer on scene, Ivan Mendez, was given a 15-day suspension the same month after investigators determined he released a K-9 on the man.

The dog latched onto the suspect’s right leg and continued to bite him until officers moved in and handcuffed the suspect, city records show.

Mendez, an eight-year veteran of SAPD, was also given a contemplated indefinite suspension, which was later shortened after a meeting with SAPD Chief William McManus.

Mendez forfeited 88 hours of vacation time to cover the suspension, city records show.

Both Abdullah and Mendez were suspended for using a greater amount of force than was reasonable or necessary.

SAPD officials have not identified the suspect in the incident.

He is referred to in suspension paperwork as R.H., and an SAPD incident report released last week had both his name and the address where the encounter took place redacted.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and was then booked into jail after being released, the incident report states.

A third officer, Sgt. Jesus Rubio, was suspended 30 days for mischaracterizing the same use of force incident, suspension records obtained by KSAT previously showed.

