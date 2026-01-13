SAPD sergeant was suspended 30 days after botching use-of-force probe

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio Police Department sergeant served a 30-day suspension late last year after investigators said he mischaracterized a use-of-force incident between an officer and a suspect.

Sgt. Jesus Rubio, a 16-year veteran of SAPD, served the suspension from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21 for rule violations that included not using sound judgment, city discipline records show.

In June, Rubio was assigned to assist SAPD Fusion in arresting a suspect on a warrant.

Rubio, according to SAPD records, witnessed an officer fire a non-lethal projectile at the suspect, who was seated on a step in a non-threatening manner but not following verbal commands.

Rubio later wrote that the officer applied his training and “used necessary intermediate force for pain compliance” while arresting the suspect, records show.

Investigators, however, later determined that Rubio failed to use sound judgment during his review and evaluation of the incident, according to records.

Rubio was handed a contemplated indefinite suspension in early November, but after meeting with SAPD Chief William McManus, the discipline was shortened to a 30-day suspension.

