Local News

Harlandale HS student found in possession of weapon, taken into custody, district says

District says there was no threat to students or staff at any time

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Harlandale ISD

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning after they were found to be in possession of a weapon, according to the district.

In a statement, a Harlandale Independent School District spokesperson said the weapon was “immediately confiscated” by the district’s police department.

The spokesperson did not provide additional details on the type of weapon found.

There was no threat to students or staff at any time, the spokesperson said, noting “claims suggesting multiple students, additional individuals, or an alleged plan to harm the school are not credible.”

“As a precaution, campus police maintained a visible presence, which is standard protocol,” the spokesperson said.

Normal campus operations continued as scheduled.

