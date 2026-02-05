Harlandale HS student found in possession of weapon, taken into custody, district says District says there was no threat to students or staff at any time Harlandale ISD SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning after they were found to be in possession of a weapon, according to the district.
In a statement, a Harlandale Independent School District spokesperson said the weapon was “immediately confiscated” by the district’s police department.
The spokesperson did not provide additional details on the type of weapon found.
There was no threat to students or staff at any time, the spokesperson said, noting “claims suggesting multiple students, additional individuals, or an alleged plan to harm the school are not credible.”
“As a precaution, campus police maintained a visible presence, which is standard protocol,” the spokesperson said.
Normal campus operations continued as scheduled.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! ▶ 1:00 Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ▶ 0:46 Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms ▶ 1:33 ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day ▶ 0:46 GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting ▶ 1:10 Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex ▶ 1:57 Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates ▶ 0:55 How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven ▶ 0:16 Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same ▶ 0:28 Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use ▶ 1:32 Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends ▶ 0:48 When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby ▶ 1:30 Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 0:51 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side ▶ 0:55 Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse ▶ 1:13 Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs ▶ 0:59 North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students ▶ 0:59 Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times ▶ 1:24 Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding ▶ 1:15 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times ▶ 0:37 VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 1:35 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories ▶ 1:01 Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Previous photo Next photo