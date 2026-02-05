Wilson County auditor arrested on drug possession charge, documents show

According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by KSAT, Brenda Trevino, 51, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, on a drug possession charge.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County auditor was taken into custody this week for the second time in less than six months.

According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by KSAT on Thursday, Brenda Trevino, 51, was arrested Wednesday on a drug possession charge.

Trevino’s charge states that she was in possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, which the state considers a state jail felony. After she was booked into jail, a judge set Trevino’s bond at $10,000, records show.

If Trevino is convicted of the charge, she could face between six months and two years in a state jail and pay a fine of up to $10,000.

Trevino’s second arrest comes months after she, Wilson County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeffery Pierdolla and business owner Clinton Wyatt were indicted on multiple felony misapplication of fiduciary property charges in August 2025.

According to paperwork previously obtained by KSAT Investigates, Trevino, in her position as Wilson County auditor, was accused of knowingly having the county overpay for the purchase of a 1999 Peterbilt semitruck in October 2023.

In a separate count, Trevino is accused of selling a road grader owned by the county to Wyatt in March 2024 without using a bidding process or listing it at an auction, records show.

Wyatt is listed as a manager of a Wilson County land services company and as the owner of a Wilson County meat services company, a background check shows.

The fiduciary property indictment followed a presentation of evidence by 81st District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis, a Texas Ranger and an agent with the FBI, records show.

Trevino is also a candidate for Wilson County Judge in a race this year.

