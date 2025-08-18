Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Wilson County commissioner, auditor indicted over large county equipment transactions

Wilson County business owner also named as co-defendant, records show

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

The indictments were handed up by a grand jury on Friday.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County auditor, one of its commissioners and a business owner have been indicted on felony misapplication of fiduciary property charges, paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT Investigates shows.

The multicount indictment for misapplication of fiduciary property between $30,000 and $150,000 names auditor Brenda Trevino, Commissioner Jeffery Pierdolla and Clinton Blake Wyatt as co-defendants.

The indictment, handed up by a grand jury on Friday, was made public on Monday afternoon.

It accuses Trevino, 51, in her position as county auditor, of knowingly having the county overpay for the purchase of a 1999 Peterbilt semitruck in October 2023.

In a separate count, Trevino is accused of selling a road grader owned by the county to Wyatt in March 2024 without using a bidding process or listing it at an auction, records show.

Wyatt is listed as a manager of a Wilson County land services company and as the owner of a Wilson County meat services company, a background check shows.

The indictment followed a presentation of evidence by 81st District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis, a Texas Ranger and an agent with the FBI, records show.

Gossett Louis, whose jurisdiction includes Wilson County, did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment for this story.

It is unclear how Pierdolla, the Precinct 3 commissioner in Wilson County, fits into the criminal investigation.

Reached by telephone Monday, Pierdolla confirmed the indictment and told KSAT: “I don’t have a comment at this time because some of it is inaccurate. I was not the only person indicted.”

Trevino, who is a candidate for Wilson County judge in a race that will be decided next year, did not respond to multiple calls seeking comment for this story.

Wyatt also did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment Monday.

