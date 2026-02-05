Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash on Interstate 35

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a wrong-way driver killed last weekend after a head-on crash on Interstate 35.

Matthew Stribling, 36, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue.

Stribling was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said Stribling’s vehicle went airborne after the collision and struck an 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was not hurt.

