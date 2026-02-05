Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Judson ISD school board votes to terminate superintendent during special meeting
Man arrested in connection with physical altercation during Buda high school student walkout, police say

Local News

Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash on Interstate 35

Matthew Stribling died from blunt force injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a wrong-way driver killed last weekend after a head-on crash on Interstate 35.

Matthew Stribling, 36, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue.

Stribling was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said Stribling’s vehicle went airborne after the collision and struck an 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was not hurt.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos