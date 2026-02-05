Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash on Interstate 35 Matthew Stribling died from blunt force injuries The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a wrong-way driver killed last weekend after a head-on crash on Interstate 35.
Matthew Stribling, 36, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 4400 block of I-35 northbound near George Beach Avenue.
Stribling was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Police said Stribling’s vehicle went airborne after the collision and struck an 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 62-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was not hurt.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
