Local News

Bexar County jurors find man guilty in 2023 murder of Uber driver on Northeast Side

Dominique Croom, 33, was convicted Friday in the killing of Robert Diaz, 37

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Dominique Croom, 33, appeared in a Bexar County courtroom for the first day of his murder trial on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – After four days in court, jurors reached their verdict Friday in the trial of a man charged with killing an Uber driver in 2023.

The jury found Dominique Croom, 33, guilty for the murder of Robert Diaz, 37. The verdict was handed down inside Bexar County’s 175th Criminal District Court.

Court officials told KSAT that Croom’s sentencing date is scheduled for March 20.

Instead of the jury deliberating his sentence, officials said Croom’s time in prison will be determined by presiding Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl.

When his trial began Tuesday, prosecutors said they had DNA, fingerprints and video evidence that proved Croom killed Diaz. His cellphone was also found in the back of Diaz’s vehicle, the prosecution told the court.

At the time, Croom’s defense team told jurors not to jump to any conclusions about the case.

According to Croom’s 2023 arrest warrant, police said he shot Diaz multiple times at approximately 8 p.m. on March 9, 2023, near the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive.

Diaz was later found unresponsive in his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, the affidavit states. Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Croom was arrested one week later and eventually booked into the Bexar County jail on a $200,000 bond, records show.

