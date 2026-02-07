Man arrested in connection with South Side car wash stabbing, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on the South Side that left a man in his 30s in critical condition, according to an affidavit.

Paul Martinez, 33, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 17 to the 5900 block of South Flores Street, where they found the victim “bleeding profusely” in a car wash bay, police said.

The victim was unable to speak and was rushed to the hospital, where he went straight into surgery, according to the affidavit.

The next day, a hospital nurse told police the victim’s stab wound was “extensive” and that he nearly died from blood loss.

The affidavit said the victim could only respond to questions with thumbs up or thumbs down and head nods. He also communicated by writing on a whiteboard.

The victim told officers he had been friends with the suspect for over a year and knew him only by his first name, Paul.

The day of the incident, the victim said Martinez arrived at the location in a white Camaro.

Video footage shows the white Camaro pulling into the car wash. The victim is seen riding a scooter and stopping at one of the bays.

Martinez then exits the car, approaches the victim, and slashes his neck multiple times.

The victim later identified Martinez in a photo lineup.

Martinez is now booked into the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.

