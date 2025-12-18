Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in neck on South Side, SAPD says

Officers were dispatched around 7:10 p.m. to the 5900 block of South Flores Street, where they found a man in a car wash bay “bleeding profusely,” police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the neck on the South Side, the San Antonio Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched around 7:10 p.m. to the 5900 block of South Flores Street, south of East Southcross, where they found a man in a car wash bay “bleeding profusely,” police said.

The man went into a store to ask for help, police said, but he left the business before officers arrived. Officers believe the man, who is in his late 20s to early 30s, is experiencing homelessness.

An officer at the scene said the stabbing happened somewhere on South Flores Street, but an exact location is unclear.

No arrests have been made, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

