Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in neck on South Side, SAPD says No arrests have been made, police say Officers were dispatched around 7:10 p.m. to the 5900 block of South Flores Street, where they found a man in a car wash bay “bleeding profusely,” police said. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the neck on the South Side, the San Antonio Police Department said Wednesday.
The man went into a store to ask for help, police said, but he left the business before officers arrived. Officers believe the man, who is in his late 20s to early 30s, is experiencing homelessness.
An officer at the scene said the stabbing happened somewhere on South Flores Street, but an exact location is unclear.
No arrests have been made, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
