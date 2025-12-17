Man sentenced to 56 years in prison for fatal 2022 stabbing on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 56 years in prison for a fatal 2022 stabbing on the North Side, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release Wednesday.

Joseph Aleman was sentenced for the stabbing death of Victor Ochoa. Ochoa was killed on the morning of Aug. 26, 2022, in a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive.

Aleman called 911 and reported that he had killed someone, the release said. When officers arrived at his home, Aleman led them inside and directed them to Ochoa’s body.

Ochoa suffered fatal stab wounds from a sword, the release said.

Aleman was sentenced this week by a jury in the 186th District Court.

