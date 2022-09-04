Stabbing victim identified in case where suspect told police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’

Man arrested after fatal stabbing tells police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has identified a man who was stabbed to death while visiting someone in their North Side home.

Victor Ochoa, 62, was killed early in the morning on Aug. 26 in a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive.

Police responded to the home after a series of bizarre phone calls.

“Told our dispatchers that he had hurt someone then hung up. Approximately two minutes later he called back, saying that he might hurt someone and that he’d found the stairway to heaven,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a public information officer for SAPD.

A 30-year-old man who lives in the home initially slammed the door when he saw officers arrive, then opened it a few minutes later and let them inside, police said.

“They discovered a male who was lying in what appeared to be a pool of blood on the floor,” Moscoso said.

Police said Ochoa died from stab wounds.

They could not say right away what his relationship was with the suspect.

The suspect was expected to be charged with murder.

Watch a news report about the crime from Aug. 26: