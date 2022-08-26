Man arrested after fatal stabbing tells police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a series of bizarre phone calls Friday morning led them to a North Side home where they found a man dead from stab wounds.

They believe the suspect in the case made the phone calls from the home, located in the 100 block of Englewood Drive, shortly after 6 a.m.

“Told our dispatchers that he had hurt someone then hung up. Approximately two minutes later he called back, saying that he might hurt someone and that he’d found the stairway to heaven,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a public information officer for SAPD.

Moscoso said when officers arrived, they were met with strange behavior.

He says a 30-year-old man who lives in the home initially slammed the door when he saw officers arrive, then opened it a few minutes later and let them inside.

“They discovered a male who was lying in what appeared to be a pool of blood on the floor,” Moscoso said.

Police say the victim, who apparently was visiting the home, was dead from stab wounds.

They could not say right away what his relationship was to the suspect.

In fact, police did not even know his identity.

Officers, meanwhile, took the suspect into custody and expected him to be charged with murder.

At one point, they say, they had to call for backup, because the suspect put up a struggle.

But they say no one was hurt in the scuffle.

Investigators spent some time standing outside the home, waiting for a warrant allowing them to search the home more thoroughly.

Moscoso said they hoped the search might provide them with more information about the murder and the man who died.