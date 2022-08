San Antonio police investigate a homicide on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in the 100 block of Englewood Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are at the scene of a homicide in a North Side neighborhood on Friday morning.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but police said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive, not far from West Avenue.

SAPD is expected to give an update on the homicide later this morning. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.