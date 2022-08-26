Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after she said she was shot while walking Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street.

San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.

They found the woman in a hotel room with a gunshot wound to her upper thigh, he said. She was taken to the hospital and her injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

The woman told police that she was shot around 5:30 a.m. while walking on Austin Highway, Brown said. She believed someone in a car opened fire, striking her.

The woman went to the hotel, where she changed clothes and cleaned her wound, Brown said. When she realized the severity of the wound, she called a family member to take her to the hospital.

Brown said a “good Samaritan” called the police, and an ambulance showed up to take her to the hospital instead.

A silver sedan was seen leaving the hotel, and officers stopped and detained the driver. It is unclear if that person is facing charges.

Brown said the shooting was an isolated incident. Anyone who heard gunshots in the area around that time is urged to call the police.

