San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100.

Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said they were called to the 1200 block of Saltillo Street on Sunday, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his rib area and two lacerations on his head.

He was taken to the hospital and identified Robinson as the suspect, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He said they work together for a construction company and were hired to finish a roofing job. They had a disagreement over Robinson’s payout, as Robinson believed he was owed $100, the affidavit states.

After exchanging messages, the two men met to physically fight. During the fight, Robinson pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot the victim, police said.

The victim got on his knees and pleaded with the suspect to not shoot him again, the affidavit states. The suspect then allegedly pistol-whipped the man in the head multiple times.

The affidavit states that surveillance video captured the incident.

Robinson’s bond is set at $75,000.

