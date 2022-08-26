Man shot while working on car outside apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot outside a Northwest Side apartment complex late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was working on a car outside the apartments when he heard a bang and then realized he had been shot.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with serious injuries. He has not been identified.

SAPD said they were only able to get a vague description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.